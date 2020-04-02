Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka Returned Home to Japan Because of Coronavirus Danger

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka revealed Thursday on Twitter that he returned to his native Japan from the United States late last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NJ.com's Brendan Kuty published a translated version of Tanaka's tweets:

"By entering Japan from the United States, where the infection of the new coronavirus is expanding, even though we currently have no symptoms, would you still infect someone without knowing it? Wouldn't my family get infected? There were various thoughts.

"However, after spring training was discontinued, there was a situation where I was in danger besides the coronavirus infection while staying in Florida. I have decided to return home temporarily with deep caution.

"We are currently self-quarantined at home for two weeks, as requested by the Japanese government.

"As a person traveled from foreign country, I will continue to take responsible actions."

Travel restrictions could impact when Tanaka is allowed to return to the United States, but with the 2020 MLB season suspended and no set date for its resumption, that may not be an immediate issue.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.