Video: Watch Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Perform Magic with David Blaine

Video: Watch Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Perform Magic with David BlaineApril 2, 2020
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
LeBron James is usually the one dazzling crowds, but it was the other way around when the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star appeared on David Blaine's magic show, likely before the NBA shut down, alongside teammates Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee.
Blaine performed a card trick that required Davis to choose a card and AD and James to hold the magician's wrists to prevent any sleight of hand.
The result: befuddlement, confusion and amusement as the players attempted to figure out how Blaine pulled it off:
Jim Donnelly of ABC noted Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the A-listers who will make an appearance on the show.
