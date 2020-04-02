Video: Watch Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Perform Magic with David Blaine

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James is usually the one dazzling crowds, but it was the other way around when the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star appeared on David Blaine's magic show, likely before the NBA shut down, alongside teammates Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee.

Blaine performed a card trick that required Davis to choose a card and AD and James to hold the magician's wrists to prevent any sleight of hand.

The result: befuddlement, confusion and amusement as the players attempted to figure out how Blaine pulled it off:

Jim Donnelly of ABC noted Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the A-listers who will make an appearance on the show.