Video: Watch Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Perform Magic with David Blaine

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, stands with forward Anthony Davis during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 117-105. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James is usually the one dazzling crowds, but it was the other way around when the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star appeared on David Blaine's magic show, likely before the NBA shut down, alongside teammates Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee.

Blaine performed a card trick that required Davis to choose a card and AD and James to hold the magician's wrists to prevent any sleight of hand.

The result: befuddlement, confusion and amusement as the players attempted to figure out how Blaine pulled it off:

Jim Donnelly of ABC noted Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the A-listers who will make an appearance on the show.

