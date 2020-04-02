Kobe Bryant's 'The Wizenard Series: Season One' Book Given Posthumous Release

April 2, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant warms up before an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Kobe Bryant's latest book, The Wizenard Series: Season One, was given a posthumous release Thursday.

It was a follow-up to the New York Times bestseller The Wizenard Series: Training Camp.

"Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season," Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife, wrote on Instagram.

Bryant collaborated with author Wesley King, who shared what he called the "bittersweet" news of the book's release that is "about chasing your dreams."

The fantasy novel follows Reggie, a basketball player who must overcome magical obstacles.

That it includes magic is not surprising considering Bryant was a big fan of Harry Potter and even named his dog Crucio after one of three unforgivable curses in the series.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California.

Video Play Button

