Ex-Cardinals OF Jim Edmonds Confirms He Had Coronavirus After Hospitalization

Four-time MLB All-Star and 2006 World Series champion Jim Edmonds announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19 after falling ill last week.

In an Instagram story on Wednesday night, Edmonds gave a follow-up to the story he posted on March 28 showing him in a hospital with respiratory issues.

"I appreciate everyone who has said well wishes." Edmonds said. "I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus. I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well."

In his original Instagram story last week, Edmonds shared that he had tried holding off as long as possible before seeking medical help, thinking he could tough out the illness.

Now he's discouraging others from trying a similar approach.

"Do not take this lightly," Edmonds told his followers. "Go to the emergency room if you can't breathe. That's what happened to me."

The former outfielder said the hospital staff initially did not want to test him but he ultimately convinced them to administer one. Following the diagnosis, he returned to self-isolation at home. Edmonds further shared that he does have concern for his daughter, who is now awaiting test results despite not showing any symptoms. He joked that he's trying to flatten the curve in his household.

To confirm that he's feeling better, Edmonds noted he started cleaning his garage the other day to occupy his time. The Fox Sports Midwest broadcaster would normally be around baseball fields this time of year had the spread of the coronavirus pandemic not forced MLB to put the season on hold.

In his 17-year professional career, Edmonds slashed .284/.376/.527 with 393 home runs, ultimately earning a spot in the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

The former Silver Slugger winner passed along one last piece of advice before signing off.

"Thank God I quarantined myself," Edmonds added. "And listened to what everyone said."