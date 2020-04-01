Derwin James' Seahawks Edge Keenan Allen's Ravens in Madden 20 Tournament

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 2, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has moved on to the second round of The Checkdown x Madden Tournament after defeating teammate and wide receiver Keenan Allen 14-6 in Madden NFL 20 on Wednesday.

James used the Seattle Seahawks against Allen's Baltimore Ravens, and he got on the board first with this touchdown toss from quarterback Russell Wilson to tight end Will Dissly:

The Hawks got another touchdown (while the Ravens managed a field goal) and led 14-3 in the third when Baltimore running back Mark Ingram II cracked off this long run:

However, that drive did not end with Allen's Ravens finding the end zone, and his team managed just one field goal the rest of the way.

Baltimore did have a chance at a potentially game-breaking fourth-quarter takeaway when Wilson looked for wideout Tyler Lockett in double coverage, but the former Kansas State star made a beautiful catch to give his team a first down:

James will head to the semifinals to face Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, who beat teammate and receiver Jarvis Landry. Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson are in the bracket's other half.

Video Play Button

The winner of the The Checkdown x Madden Tournament will have a donation made in his name to a COVID-19 charity.

