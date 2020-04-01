Jim Kelly, Bills Use Late FG to Defeat Joe Namath, Jets in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills have never won a Super Bowl, but they are one step closer to the B/R GOAT Sim title on Madden NFL 20.

Jim Kelly led the virtual Bills to a 27-24 victory over the New York Jets in an AFC East showdown in the opening round of the 32-team tournament Wednesday. He directed his team into field-goal range in the final two minutes of the shootout, and Buffalo's defense came through with a stop in the last 30 seconds to clinch the win.

While Tre'Davious White's interception of Joe Namath was the first big play that set up the Bills for a field goal, this matchup was largely defense-optional.

Even in defeat, Namath threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns, all of which went to Don Maynard. Kelly countered with 182 passing yards and two touchdowns, while OJ Simpson added a key touchdown run and went over the century mark for yardage.

The first half was a tale of big plays, as Simpson broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown only to see Buffalo lose the lead when Namath found Maynard for a 75-yard strike on the ensuing possession. However, the Bills took the lead into halftime with a touchdown pass from Kelly to Andre Reed.

It was much of the same in the second half, as Maynard hauled in his third touchdown catch to give the Jets the lead. The Bills couldn't stop the Hall of Famer who made four Pro Bowls on the Jets in the 1960s.

However, Buffalo's offense countered with a screen pass to Thurman Thomas in the fourth quarter for the final touchdown of the game.

New York tied it with a field goal, but Kelly worked enough magic to put the Bills into scoring position for the winning kick.

Buffalo covered the minus-1.5 line that B/R Betting set before the game and will now get to face the New England Patriots in the second round after Tom Brady guided his side to a dominant 24-3 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Fans can watch the entire B/R GOAT Sim on Bleacher Report's Twitch channel.