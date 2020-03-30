Tom Brady, Patriots Rout Dan Marino, Dolphins in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For a little bit longer, New England Patriots fans can pretend Tom Brady continues to call Gillette Stadium home.

Brady led the Pats to a 24-3 win over the Miami Dolphins in the opening round of the B/R GOAT Sim on Madden NFL 20.

The future Hall of Famer rolled back the clock and found two of his favorite pass-catchers, Rob Gronkowski and Wes Welker, for touchdown passes.

New England continued to pile it on with a five-yard touchdown grab by Welker in the fourth quarter. Kevin Faulk set up the score with a short reception in the flat that turned into a big play.

Brady finished 26-of-28 for 275 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Gronkowski (five receptions, 86 yards, one score) was the game's leading receiver.

Dan Marino is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but the Dolphins offense could do nothing against New England's defense. Miami marched down the field on its opening drive but had to settle for a field goal by Olindo Mare, which set the tone for the game.

The Dolphins finished with 72 total yards.

The tournament was a little too true to life for Marino as a title once again proved elusive for the legendary passer.

The Patriots will get either the New York Jets or Buffalo Bills in the second round of the search to crown the NFL's greatest team.

Fans can watch the B/R GOAT Sim on Bleacher Report's Twitch channel.