Rockies' Daniel Murphy Donates $100K to Support MiLB Players During Hiatus

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies infielder Daniel Murphy donated $100,000 to the More Than Baseball organization to help support minor league players during baseball's hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per Jake Seiner of the Associated Press:

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that minor league players would be paid a weekly allowance of $400 and receive their health benefits through either May 31 or the start of the minor league Opening Day, per the AP (h/t ESPN).

MLB did suspend minor league contracts, however.

Murphy, 35, appeared in 132 games for the Rockies last season, hitting .279 with 13 homers and 78 RBI.