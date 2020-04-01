Tyreek Hill, Bears Blow Out Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs in Madden 20 Tournament

Tyreek Hill, Bears Blow Out Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs in Madden 20 TournamentApril 2, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs teammates Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu temporarily became Madden NFL 20 enemies Wednesday as the two squared off in the first round of The Checkdown x Madden Tournament.
In the end, Hill's Chicago Bears crushed Mathieu's Chiefs 62-32 in a game where the wideout led 42-7 at halftime.
Bears running back Tarik Cohen proved to be a huge problem all game, like when he took one to the house from 67 yards for a 13-0 lead:
To Mathieu's credit, he fought until the end and used Hill's video game self against the real-life version with this deep pass for a score:
In the end, the Bears proved to be too strong.
Hill and Mathieu are two of eight participants in a Madden NFL 20 tournament being held for COVID-19 relief efforts. A donation will be made in the winner's name to a to-be-determined COVID-19 charity.
NFL @NFL
TONIGHT: @TheCheckdown x @EAMaddenNFL Tournament begins! (6PM ET) Champ wins a donation to COVID-19 charities. 🎮: @Mathieu_Era 🎮: @god_son80 🎮: @Keenan13Allen 🎮: @cheetah 🎮: @DeSeanJackson10 🎮: @DerwinJames 🎮: @denzelward 🎮: @19problemz DETAILS: https://t.co/MCRGZ3iC8g https://t.co/XN2EISopoe
Hill will face the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between Los Angeles Chargers teammates Derwin James and Keenan Allen.
