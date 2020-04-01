Tyreek Hill, Bears Blow Out Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs in Madden 20 Tournament

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu temporarily became Madden NFL 20 enemies Wednesday as the two squared off in the first round of The Checkdown x Madden Tournament.

In the end, Hill's Chicago Bears crushed Mathieu's Chiefs 62-32 in a game where the wideout led 42-7 at halftime.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen proved to be a huge problem all game, like when he took one to the house from 67 yards for a 13-0 lead:

To Mathieu's credit, he fought until the end and used Hill's video game self against the real-life version with this deep pass for a score:

In the end, the Bears proved to be too strong.

Hill and Mathieu are two of eight participants in a Madden NFL 20 tournament being held for COVID-19 relief efforts. A donation will be made in the winner's name to a to-be-determined COVID-19 charity.

Hill will face the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between Los Angeles Chargers teammates Derwin James and Keenan Allen.