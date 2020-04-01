Jimmie Johnson Says 'Opportunity Could Be There' for 2021 NASCAR Return

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

This season was supposed to serve as a victory lap for NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson before he drove off into retirement. The coronavirus pandemic changed that.

Now the driver isn't so sure he won't be back on the track for NASCAR's 2021 season.

Johnson, 44, hasn't made up his mind yet, telling For The Win's Michelle Martinelli he's still open to racing next year.



"I haven't had any of those discussions," Johnson said. "I think the opportunity could be there for me. We'll just have to see how things unfold."

NASCAR remains committed to finishing a full 36-race season despite going on hiatus until May 3 at the earliest, but in the event the pandemic makes continuing impossible, a second attempt at a final year for Johnson could be an option.

One of the major hurdles to make that happen has already been cleared. Ally Financial, the primary sponsor of Johnson's No. 48 car with Hendrick Motorsports, has extended its agreement through the 2023 season. With Hendrick yet to announce a replacement driver after Johnson's retirement, that's left the door open to another year on the track.

"Honestly, I feel like Mr. Hendrick doesn't want to see me step away yet," Johnson said. "Ally is signed up through 2023—there are all these things that are there that I think would give me the opportunity to do it."

The seven-time NASCAR champion has raced six times this season, twice starting as high as second and recording two top-five finishes. He took second at Duel 2 and fifth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR legend hasn't won a race since 2017.

As he prepares for life away from NASCAR, practicing social distancing from his home in North Carolina has allowed him to get a taste of what his days will be like once he's no longer driving professionally.

"There are a ton of benefits and quality time with my family," Johnson said. "That's something that I've been really longing for and, honestly, something that's led to making 2020 my final full-time year. So in that aspect, I'm having so much quality time with [my wife] Chani and the girls, so that part has been the silver lining."