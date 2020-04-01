Philadelphia Union Announce Unnamed Player Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

A member of the Philadelphia Union tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

"The Union medical staff has been working directly with Crozer-Keystone Health System medical officials to treat the player who experienced mild symptoms and is feeling well and in good spirits," the Union said. "The player is observing the appropriate isolation protocols. No other cases or symptoms within Philadelphia Union soccer operations have been identified at this time."

Like many other sports leagues, MLS shut down play indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle Sounders had the first reported COVID-19 case within MLS when they confirmed a member of their support staff tested positive. New York City FC announced an employee within their sporting department was diagnosed as well.

MLS announced March 19 the 2020 season is on hold through at least May 10 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended avoiding any events with 50 or more people for eight weeks.

League commissioner Don Garber appeared on ESPN's Get Up to reiterate plans to stage a normal 34-game regular season. He added that officials would be comfortable pushing the end of the playoffs until mid-December.

According to Jeff Carlisle of ESPN, MLS believes it could restart in mid-July and still allow for a full season that would wrap up on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

Yahoo Sports' Doug McIntyre reported the league plans to reduce the salaries for most of its employees and will institute a hiring freeze during the pandemic.