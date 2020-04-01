Tua Tagovailoa Says He Feels Hip Injury Is '100 Percent' Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2020 NFL draft is the health of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he underwent hip surgery, but he said it is no longer a question.

"I feel 100 percent," the left-handed signal-caller said, per Steve Wyche of NFL.com. "I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent."

Health questions about any player are even bigger factors during free agency and the draft process this year than in the past because travel restrictions and closed facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic have prevented teams from conducting in-person meetings and their own physicals.

However, Tagovailoa said his agency has been updating teams on his health status and sent them videos of his workouts leading up to the draft scheduled for April 23-25.

Tagovailoa's status update comes after Chris Cabott, who is the president of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment that represents the Crimson Tide product, said on Monday, "Tua is fully cleared and ready to compete without any restrictions," per Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports.

While the hip injury prevented him from challenging LSU's Joe Burrow for the Heisman Trophy down the stretch of the most recent college football season, Tagovailoa still impressed by throwing for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2018 as well as 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019.

He was on the short list of candidates to go No. 1 in the 2020 draft entering the 2019 campaign and still figures to come off the board early in the opening round.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Miami Dolphins to select Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in his most recent mock draft, although he pointed to potential health concerns given the lack of in-person evaluation time.

Tagovailoa tried to put an end to those worries with his latest comments.