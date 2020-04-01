James Campbell Runs Marathon in Backyard, Raises $22K for Coronavirus Relief

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Who says there is nothing to do for people who are stuck at home while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic?

While some have completed puzzles, played video games or binge watched Joe Exotic's adventures on Netflix's Tiger King, James Campbell ran a marathon of 20-foot shuttles in his backyard in an effort to raise money for Britain's National Health Service.

Yes, you read that right.

According to the Associated Press, the British man who is a former professional javelin thrower ran across his yard at least 7,000 times to reach the 26.2 miles of a full marathon.

He did so after saying on Twitter he would run a marathon if he received 10,000 retweets.

Campbell's effort, which was livestreamed and took just more than five hours, was for a worthy cause, as he raised more than £18,000 ($22,000) to help COVID-19 treatment and relief efforts.

As if that's not enough, he probably won't have to mow the grass for some time after he surely wore a path in it by running back and forth.