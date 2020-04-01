Sean Payton Clarifies Drew Brees Retirement Remark: QB Will Go 'Year by Year'

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Oops.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton admitted to reporters on Wednesday that he misspoke when he said during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN's Get Up! that 2020 will be 41-year-old All-Pro quarterback Drew Brees' "final season."

"I'm a big dummy," Payton said on a call with reporters. "I think his plan is to take it year by year."

Payton's full comments from Get Up!, which centered around backup hybrid quarterback Taysom Hill, are below:

"I think the role is pretty clear, and first and foremost, we still view him as a quarterback, and we spent a lot of time this offseason discussing our vision for him this season at quarterback, but then also at the F-position. And what I mean by that ... that slash, tight end, wide receiver, he's a tremendous blocker, he's physical. I don't think people realize how fast he is. He's probably one of the three or four fastest guys on the team. So, he'll play that F-position, he'll certainly be involved in the kicking game. It's one of the things he takes pride in and is very good at.

"And then the unique situation with our team and with our quarterback, Drew Brees is...he's announced he's coming back for his final season, I think Taysom sees himself as being a starting quarterback in this league and we do too."

Brees re-signed with the Saints on a two-year, $50 million contract last month.

