NCAA Men's Tournament's Best Final Four Games in the Last 10 Years

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

While we mourn what would have been Final Four weekend for the 2020 men's college basketball season, there's no time like the present to reflect on some of the best 2010s installments of this great event.

Even if they weren't all great games, all Final Four matchups feel special.

It's what every team dreams about, the pinnacle of the season. Case in point: Think about how often you hear analysts talking about teams being "good enough to reach the Final Four" compared to "good enough to reach the national championship." It's at least a 10-1 ratio, right? That's because in a weird way, the Final Four feels like an even bigger stage than the subsequent title game.

So rather than just picking 10 of the past 20, we've ranked all 20 Final Four games in the last decade.

They were ranked based on a combination of competitiveness throughout, closing drama, memorable moments and unexpectedness.

One example of that last factor: No. 7 seed Connecticut's defeat of No. 1 overall seed Florida in 2014 was unexpected. It wasn't a particularly great game, but it received a little extra consideration because it was an upset.

One more quick note before we dive in: There have been six Elite Eight games that went to overtime in the past decade, but the last Final Four game* to require extra time was Kentucky vs. Stanford in 1998. There have been plenty of national semifinals decided by one possession in the past decade but strangely no overtime.

*Just the semifinals, not the finals. I'm well aware last year's championship game went to overtime.