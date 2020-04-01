Report: Lakers, Clippers Set Up Team-Wide Zoom Workouts Amid Coronavirus Hiatus

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 8: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers plays defense against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers on March 8, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are planning to use the videoconferencing service Zoom to set up workouts for their respective rosters, according to Stadium's Shams Charania:

NBA players have been left to train on their own amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the league ordered the indefinite closure of team facilities to limit the spread of the virus.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

