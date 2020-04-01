Report: Lakers, Clippers Set Up Team-Wide Zoom Workouts Amid Coronavirus Hiatus

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are planning to use the videoconferencing service Zoom to set up workouts for their respective rosters, according to Stadium's Shams Charania:

NBA players have been left to train on their own amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the league ordered the indefinite closure of team facilities to limit the spread of the virus.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

