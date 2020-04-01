Senators Announce 4 More Members of Organization Test Positive for COVID-19

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Ottawa Senators announced Wednesday that four more members of their organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Senators noted that those who tested positive had traveled to California before the 2019-20 NHL season was suspended last month. The organization added that members of the team and staff self-isolated beginning on March 13 and noted that everyone who tested positive for the coronavirus has since recovered.

The Senators previously announced on March 17 that an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. That player was the first known person associated with the NHL to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Per CNN, there are over 885,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, resulting in more than 44,000 deaths. That includes over 190,000 cases in the United States and nearly 8,600 cases in Canada.

The NHL followed the NBA's lead in suspending its season last month. The NBA made the decision to do so after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Several other NBA players tested positive after Gobert, including Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and unnamed players for the Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

It remains unclear when or if the 2019-20 NHL season will resume, but the NHL has called for players and staff to self-quarantine through at least April 15.

The regular season had been scheduled to end on April 4 with the playoffs starting soon after. If the season does resume, it is possible that the playoffs could stretch into July, August or even September despite normally ending in June.