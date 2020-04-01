Senators Announce 4 More Members of Organization Test Positive for COVID-19

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

File-This Feb. 21, 2019, file photo shows the helmet belonging to Ottawa Senators left wing Zack Smith in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, in Newark, N.J. The recent past, present and immediate future are all bleak for the Ottawa Senators. They’re on their way to missing the playoffs for the fourth time in six years, just sold off their top three forwards in trade-deadline fire sale and despite being dead-last in the NHL have no chance at a top-three pick in the draft because they included that in a deal last season. Gone in the past eight months are Erik Karlsson, Mike Hoffman, Mark Stone, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel and what’s left is a void of uncertainty about just how long the Senators’ long-term rebuild will last. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Ottawa Senators announced Wednesday that four more members of their organization have tested positive for COVID-19. 

In a statement, the Senators noted that those who tested positive had traveled to California before the 2019-20 NHL season was suspended last month. The organization added that members of the team and staff self-isolated beginning on March 13 and noted that everyone who tested positive for the coronavirus has since recovered.

The Senators previously announced on March 17 that an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. That player was the first known person associated with the NHL to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Per CNN, there are over 885,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, resulting in more than 44,000 deaths. That includes over 190,000 cases in the United States and nearly 8,600 cases in Canada.

The NHL followed the NBA's lead in suspending its season last month. The NBA made the decision to do so after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Several other NBA players tested positive after Gobert, including Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and unnamed players for the Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Video Play Button

It remains unclear when or if the 2019-20 NHL season will resume, but the NHL has called for players and staff to self-quarantine through at least April 15.

The regular season had been scheduled to end on April 4 with the playoffs starting soon after. If the season does resume, it is possible that the playoffs could stretch into July, August or even September despite normally ending in June.

Related

    NHL: Four more members of Senators organization test positive

    Ottawa Senators logo
    Ottawa Senators

    NHL: Four more members of Senators organization test positive

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Senators Provide Update on Positive COVID-19 Tests

    Ottawa Senators logo
    Ottawa Senators

    Senators Provide Update on Positive COVID-19 Tests

    SensChirp
    via SensChirp

    The Latest: Major League Baseball games in London canceled

    Ottawa Senators logo
    Ottawa Senators

    The Latest: Major League Baseball games in London canceled

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Draft Predictions for Alexis Lafreniere, Top Wing Prospects

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Draft Predictions for Alexis Lafreniere, Top Wing Prospects

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report