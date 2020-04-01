Simone Biles: Participating in 2021 Olympics Isn't 'Set in Stone' After Delay

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Simone Biles isn't committing to taking part in the Olympics after the Games were delayed by one year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the Associated Press, the gymnast did state she would probably take part in the Tokyo Games but admitted the difficulty of maintaining the necessary training for an additional year.

"Well, nothing is really set in stone yet," she said. "We're trying to figure out the right training regiment just so mentally and physically we can try and stay on top of our game. We're just playing it by ear and really just listening to my body."

