Simone Biles: Participating in 2021 Olympics Isn't 'Set in Stone' After Delay

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 04: SK-II and Simone Biles Reveal ?VS? Series Teaser Film For Beauty Is #NOCOMPETITION at Crosby Street Hotel on March 04, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for SK-II)
Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Simone Biles isn't committing to taking part in the Olympics after the Games were delayed by one year because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Per the Associated Press, the gymnast did state she would probably take part in the Tokyo Games but admitted the difficulty of maintaining the necessary training for an additional year. 

"Well, nothing is really set in stone yet," she said. "We're trying to figure out the right training regiment just so mentally and physically we can try and stay on top of our game. We're just playing it by ear and really just listening to my body."

           

