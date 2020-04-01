Mark Cuban: 'I Have No Idea' When NBA Will Return; Hasn't Heard Date Discussed

Mark Cuban: 'I Have No Idea' When NBA Will Return; Hasn't Heard Date DiscussedApril 1, 2020
Hector Vivas/Getty Images
After previously expressing optimism about the NBA's possible return by June 1, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban acknowledged the general uncertainty around when play could resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have no idea," Cuban said Wednesday on ESPN's Get Up. "The only thing I know is that we're gonna put safety first and we're not gonna take any chances. ... I haven't had any conversations where anybody's even discussed an actual date at this point."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
