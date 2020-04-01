Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB London Series Officially Canceled amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals series scheduled to be played in London has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball announced the cancellation on Wednesday:

The Cubs and Cardinals were scheduled to play a two-game series at London Stadium June 13-14.

MLB and London reached a two-year agreement starting with the 2019 season to play one regular-season series at London Stadium. The event also features a number of fan festivities throughout the city.

The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox when the two teams met across the pond in June 2019.

MLB announced last July that the Cubs and Cardinals had been chosen as the representatives for the 2020 London Series.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, MLB has postponed the start of the regular season.