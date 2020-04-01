Kyle Allen Expects to Compete with Dwayne Haskins for Redskins' Starting QB Job

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

After gaining starting experience last year with the Carolina Panthers, Kyle Allen is excited about the chance to compete with Dwayne Haskins for the Washington Redskins quarterback job in 2020.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Allen called it "an awesome opportunity" with the Redskins, saying, "I think the expectation is to come in and compete for the job."

Washington acquired Allen from the Panthers for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick March 24. The move reunites the Arizona native with head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Turner served as the quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons under Rivera in Carolina, working with Allen in each of his first two NFL seasons.

Allen called the continuity of working with the same coaches in the same system that he had with the Panthers "huge for me, and I think it's going to be big for the team too."

In an appearance on WFNZ Radio (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com) last week, Rivera said the team is "going into camp believing" that Haskins will be the starter but that the 2019 first-round pick will be in competition with Allen.

With Cam Newton sidelined last season by a foot injury, Allen stepped in to start 12 games for the Panthers. The 24-year-old threw for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with a 62.0 completion percentage in 13 total appearances.