The Biggest Bust in Every NFL Team's Draft History

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The NFL draft is the most important event in football's long offseason.

Free agency is great for patching holes and adding key pieces, but teams are largely built through the draft. Landing the right picks and developing them to fit into the culture and scheme of the organization is the difference between being a perennial contender and being the Browns.

This is never more apparent than when a team botches a pick. Every franchise has done it. Whether it's a touted college star who doesn't stay healthy or a sleeper pick who never wakes up, each team has had its share of gaffes in the offseason's premier event.

A draft bust isn't just terrible because he underwhelms on the field. His selection also represents a missed opportunity to acquire a game-changer. Here's a look at each team's biggest draft bust over the years. If they could have a mulligan on these picks, they would have been a lot better off.

