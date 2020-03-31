Ex-Falcons DE Adrian Clayborn, Browns Agree to 2-Year, $6 Million Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns added a veteran presence to their pass rush Tuesday.

ESPN's Field Yates noted defensive end Adrian Clayborn's agent, Blake Baratz, said the University of Iowa product signed a two-year deal with Cleveland. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the contract is worth $6 million and can go to $7 million with incentives.

Clayborn has been in the league since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, and he has played for the Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.