Bleacher Report's NFL Fan Free-Agency Grades
We're now a few weeks into 2020 NFL free agency, and what a wild few weeks it's been.
The most successful signal-caller in league history went from the team with the most Super Bowl appearances to the team with the lowest all-time winning percentage. The 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year got cut outright and signed with a new team. Arguably the best wide receiver in the league was traded for pennies on the dollar.
And that's just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
At this time of year, there are no shortage of grades for each team's performance in free agency—including here at Bleacher Report.
Well, now it's the fans' turn.
After sending out a call to action in the B/R app, we've looked at the grades and assessments offered up by fans there and thrown in some fan commentary for good measure. To their credit, many fans were realistic—even critical—of what their favorite team has done (or failed to do) these past few weeks.
Arizona Cardinals: A
"Whatever the highest grade is. To get that caliber of receiver for a super bargain deal is outstanding." — jsmooth3389
"'Grade???' The Arizona Cardinals should be teaching the class." — pablodiaz1920
The fan grades featured throughout here are often optimistic. Hope springs eternal and all that jazz.
But in the case of the Arizona Cardinals, that optimism is justified.
Getting DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Houston Texans while simultaneously unloading running back David Johnson's contract was larceny. The Cardinals also added a quality linebacker to pair with Jordan Hicks in De'Vondre Campbell and beefed up their defensive line by signing Jordan Phillips.
Add in the return of tailback Kenyan Drake and wideout Larry Fitzgerald and the addition of edge-rushing help in Devon Kennard, and about the only nitpick is that Arizona didn't get better up front offensively. But after filling so many holes in free agency, the Cardinals could easily use their first pick in the 2020 draft (No. 8 overall) on a high-end tackle prospect.
Atlanta Falcons: B
"Didn't address CB situation, but luckily got the draft for that. Signed [Dante] Fowler and [Todd] Gurley [II], which is huge." — wyatthastings
"It could be a B+ if Gurley plays a full season and [Hayden] Hurst has similar production to [Austin] Hooper." — FunkMe
The Atlanta Falcons didn't have a ton of cap space heading into the 2020 offseason. While that precluded them from adding a slew of new faces, the ones they did bring in could have a major impact.
The Falcons made a pair of swaps that have to be considered upgrades. Pass-rusher Dante Fowler had a career year for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 and should more than make up for the loss of Vic Beasley Jr. If Todd Gurley II comes anywhere close to returning to his All-Pro form, then he'll make Atlanta fans forget about Devonta Freeman before the leaves turn color this fall.
The Falcons will have to address the departure of cornerback Desmond Trufant in the draft, though. And while tight end Hayden Hurst offers some potential at that position, he has yet to produce at nearly the level Austin Hooper did in 2019.
Baltimore Ravens: B
"B-. The [Michael] Brockers deal fell through, still no proven vet WR, could use another DT and need MLBs. I still see holes, but the Calais Campbell addition is great." — StayWithTheFlock
"With the addition of Derek Wolfe, I keep it at A-. Would have liked to see a MLB at one point but the Ravens did get good draft capital for [Hayden] Hurst." — Moskos20
Wow. Ravens fans are strict. Or spoiled. Maybe a little of both.
One would think that acquiring All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round pick would have fans over the moon. Derek Wolfe, who had seven sacks in Denver last season, will flank Campbell on the defensive front.
That duo should open up more opportunities for franchise-tagged edge-rusher Matt Judon, provided he isn't traded before the season begins.
The Ravens got second- and fifth-round picks from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fourth-rounder and Hurst, who became expendable after the emergence of Mark Andrews. That should help the Ravens address needs at inside linebacker and wide receiver.
Buffalo Bills: A
"Definitely an A or A- at the very least. Phenomenal job by Brandon Beane to replace key losses on the DL and get ready to reload in the draft at other positions. Plus the [Stefon] Diggs trade gives you a whole new dimension on that offense." — thomascarson
"I'd say a rock solid A. Only reason not an A+ is I'm a little disappointed we could not keep Shaq Lawson." — mattturley
The Buffalo Bills are now the favorites in the AFC East.
Yes, you read that right.
It isn't just a matter of acquiring star receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings, although that gave Josh Allen a true No. 1 wide receiver. But general manager Brandon Beane didn't sit idly by while the Bills lost a pair of defensive linemen in Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips.
Beane got aggressive, adding Mario Addison, Quinton Jefferson and Vernon Butler. Addison is older than Lawson but much more proven. Butler may not have Phillips' upside, but he's close. And Jefferson should be a solid rotational piece up front.
Throw in a low-risk flier on veteran corner Josh Norman, and the Bills appear primed for a playoff run.
Carolina Panthers: D
"The additions are a solid B-, but the departures are a C- or D+." — Rohan_02
"They lost a good amount of fans this offseason. Been a fan since Jake Delhomme and Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad. Can't support a team that has no loyalty to long-tenured players." — griffinseaman13
In the NFL, loyalty is a relative term. Veterans are cut loose all the time.
But many Carolina fans are angry about the Panthers' decision to cut Cam Newton and sign Teddy Bridgewater as their new starting quarterback.
Newton wasn't the only big name who left the Panthers this offseason. Linebacker Luke Kuechly retired. Cornerback James Bradberry, edge-rushers Mario Addison and Bruce Irvin and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy all left in free agency. The Panthers released veteran tight end Greg Olsen and traded Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers for tackle Russell Okung.
The Panthers added a new weapon for Bridgewater in wide receiver Robby Anderson, but it's hard to look at Carolina as anything other than the weakest overall roster in the NFC South heading into the 2020 draft.
Chicago Bears: C-
"A solid C. Not bad, but could have done better." — mack4mvp
"Ryan Pace is so hit-and-miss. He'll make one great move and then offset that by making a few horrible moves." — BBQ
It's been a very Ryan Pace offseason in Chicago. That's both a compliment and an insult.
Pace made some good decisions in free agency. Pairing edge-rusher Robert Quinn with Khalil Mack could ostensibly give the Bears the NFL's best one-two pass-rushing punch. Bringing back inside linebacker Danny Trevathan was a great example of not fixing what isn't broken.
But Pace also paid more for a washed-up Jimmy Graham than the Pittsburgh Steelers did for Eric Ebron. He gave up more for Nick Foles than it would have cost for getting Cam Newton or Andy Dalton under center. And he watched as no fewer than five players who made starts on defense last year (including two in the secondary) walked out the door.
Free agency didn't treat the Bears well in 2020. They still have a number of needs to address in the draft and no first-round pick with which to do it.
Cincinnati Bengals: A-
"Normal team B. Bengals A+." — thereidbailey
"A- just for spending money." — zl0ading
There was a running theme among the free-agent fan grades for the Cincinnati Bengals—incredulity that team owner Mike Brown actually pried his wallet open and spent money.
Brown has long been known as one of the NFL's more frugal owners, but he bucked that reputation this offseason. Whether it was with the franchise tag for wide receiver A.J. Green or big contracts for defensive tackle D.J. Reader and cornerback Trae Waynes, the Bengals spent a ton in free agency.
The Bengals also added a veteran linebacker in Josh Bynes and set up arguably the league's deepest group of safeties with the addition of Vonn Bell.
With longtime starter at corner Dre Kirkpatrick already gone and quarterback Andy Dalton likely to follow, the Bengals are going to look vastly different in Week 1 of the 2020 season than they did in Week 17 last year.
Given that they ended the 2019 season with two wins, that's probably for the best.
Cleveland Browns: B+
"I'm going to be honest. They did much better than I thought and expected. Every move makes sense to me." — CLEsports03
"Grade it however you want. Until we start winning though the moves don't make a difference in my eyes." — TrueDog27
That last sentiment from Browns fans is understandable. At this point a year ago, the Browns in the midst of an offseason that generated plenty of buzz.
Six wins later, it was back to square one in Cleveland...again.
Still, the Browns did well (again) in free agency. Jack Conklin was arguably the best free-agent tackle in the 2020 crop. Austin Hooper is a sizable upgrade at tight end. Defensive tackle Andrew Billings and safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo all signed reasonable contracts and could play significant snaps this season.
The linebacker position is a potential weak spot after the loss of both Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, and Cleveland still needs to address the left tackle position. But the Browns could use the 10th overall pick in the draft on the latter, and they drafted two young linebackers (Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson) a year ago.
Dallas Cowboys: B-
"B-. They need an actual contract for Dak [Prescott] and hopefully will draft someone in the secondary with their first-round pick." — gsocol01
"Not enough signings. Give me [Dontari] Poe, Logan Ryan and re-sign Dez [Bryant]. Then I'm satisfied. Take care of the rest of the gaps in the draft." — hawkeye95
None of what happened to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency was a surprise.
There was almost no chance that the Cowboys were going to let Dak Prescott or Amari Cooper hit the open market. One was going to get an extension. The other would likely get the franchise tag.
Both would be expensive.
Since bringing back that pair would put a massive dent in Dallas' cap space, it was a foregone conclusion that edge-rusher Robert Quinn and cornerback Byron Jones would leave. Both did. They weren't alone, either—tight end Jason Witten, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, safety Jeff Heath and wide receiver Randall Cobb will all be playing elsewhere in 2020, too.
Dallas did plug a few holes with defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, but there's been significant turnover on the roster.
Denver Broncos: B+
"A+ and it's not even debatable. Stole A.J. Bouye for a fourth. Committed robbery on the Titans getting Jurrell Casey for a seventh." — masonkaplan58
"I will give them a B-. They had some really good moves, but we saw [A.J. Bouye's] regression kicking in last year and Melvin Gordon is overpaid." — b_r_o_n_c_o_s
If you're a fan of big names, then you probably like the Denver Broncos' moves in free agency this year.
General manager John Elway swung trades for a pair of former Pro Bowlers, acquiring cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans for a pair of Day 3 picks. Bouye will replace Chris Harris, while Casey will take over for Derek Wolfe.
It was a similar story on the offensive line. Connor McGovern signed in New York, but the Broncos got better at center by bringing in Graham Glasgow from Detroit. The team also retained a pair of defenders who had good seasons in 2019, franchise-tagging safety Justin Simmons and re-upping defensive end Shelby Harris.
The decision to sign Melvin Gordon III was curious given the presence of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, but the Broncos now boast impressive backfield depth.
Detroit Lions: C-
"F currently. Silver lining...this will get them fired, so next year I'll say A." — OnePride2020
"B-. Lots of depth added to this team." — caderathbone
As a lifelong Browns fan, that first comment resonated with me. You aren't alone, Detroit.
The Lions did have a few bright spots in free agency. They added a trio of former Patriots on defense, snagging linebacker Jamie Collins, safety Duron Harmon and defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai can play on both sides of the line and has shown flashes as a starter in the past.
While losing cornerback Darius Slay via trade was undoubtedly a blow, replacing him with another proven veteran in Desmond Trufant lessened it.
However, Shelton is a downgrade from Damon "Snacks" Harrison. The Lions also lost both a tackle and guard when Rick Wagner and Graham Glasgow left, and they did little to address one of the NFL's worst pass rushes.
Light a candle and pray that Chase Young somehow falls to the third pick in the draft.
Green Bay Packers: B-
"I'll say C+. Lack of cap space. And they were solid pickups, but we still need a run-stopping DT, another WR and another RB." — HistoryMadeIn86
"B+. I really don't know what realistic Packers fans were expecting. We don't have the cap room to spend like last year, and who did you want them to spend big on?" — rickawill
Last year, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spent a ton of money in free agency, and those moves paid off with a trip to the NFC Championship Game. This year, the Packers were in a much less advantageous position relative to the cap, and the results are substantially different.
With leading tackler Blake Martinez gone, there will be considerable pressure on newcomer Christian Kirksey to stay healthy and anchor the inside linebackers. Longtime right tackle Bryan Bulaga bolted for the Bolts, and Rick Wagner is an admitted downgrade. Ditto for Marcedes Lewis relative to Jimmy Graham at tight end.
Gutekunst tried his best to patch the holes in the roster. But his bucket of spackle wasn't nearly as big as it was last offseason.
Houston Texans: F
"F until they fire Bill O' Brien. Then I'll give them a D." — kush23
"F-. Can you give anything lower?" — davidmadison
No general manager in the NFL has been blasted more since free agency started than Bill O'Brien. And he has no one to blame but himself.
The trade that sent star wideout DeAndre Hopkins (and a fourth-round pick in 2020) to the Arizona Cardinals for tailback David Johnson and two picks was bizarre, to put it kindly. There's no way for a team with Super Bowl aspirations to justify trading away its best pass-catcher for 30 cents on the dollar.
The Texans then replaced Hopkins by overpaying an aging slot receiver in Randall Cobb, gave starter's money to journeyman safety Eric Murray and did little to upgrade a leaky secondary.
There are 11-year-olds playing Madden who do a better job of roster management and resource allocation than O'Brien has in 2020. It appears as though the Texans' quarterback has noticed that.
Indianapolis Colts: A-
"I honestly love Chris Ballard bro. He's playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. We are contenders easily this year, and then watch how much cap space we will have next offseason." — ColtsNation18
"The teams that have won recently have continuity on the O-line and a disruptive D-line. I really like the moves of the Colts this offseason and would give them an A-." — RisingStars
It appears that just about everyone in Indianapolis likes the moves that Colts general manager Chris Ballard made this offseason, perhaps except for Jacoby Brissett.
For the second straight offseason, Ballard didn't make a ton of moves, but the ones he did were worth a ton. On offense, the team added veteran quarterback Philip Rivers as a replacement for Brissett after the latter's second-half swoon in 2019.
On defense, the Colts shipped the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, which should strengthen them up front.
If those players perform as expected in 2020, the Colts could be the favorites in the AFC South.
Jacksonville Jaguars: C
"It's a C. Nothing really here to move the needle. The Schobert signing is perplexing since the rest of the defense isn't what it was but it's OK." — dafrojedi
"Seeing that we are obviously rebuilding and going young while at the same time fixing our cap situation for the future, I would give us a C." — justin_miles
Life comes at you fast. Just ask the Jacksonville Jaguars.
A few years ago, the Jaguars were knocking on the door of the Super Bowl. In 2020, they appear to be embracing a full-on rebuild.
The Jaguars traded defensive end Calais Campbell, cornerback A.J. Bouye and quarterback Nick Foles in deals that were as much salary dumps as attempts to add draft capital. They franchise-tagged edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, but he's made it clear that he has no intention of staying in Duval County and will more likely than not be dealt as well.
With so many veterans leaving, Jacksonville's decision to hand a relatively big contract to inside linebacker Joe Schobert was odd. However, his arrival should help stabilize a position group that was cast into chaos when Telvin Smith left the team a year ago.
Kansas City Chiefs: B-
"Their big moves should be in the draft. A strong draft is better than FA signings, anyway." — jasone882
"I'd say a B since with our cap we are trying to stay right where we are." — joshgall
After coming from behind to win Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs didn't have many holes to patch.
However, they also didn't have much cap space to fill the holes they had, especially after franchise-tagging defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Keeping Jones in Kansas City was the top priority of the offseason, and the Chiefs also re-upped tailback Damien Williams. But with limited resources, the Chiefs couldn't prevent cornerback Kendall Fuller from signing elsewhere.
Bashaud Breeland is also a free agent, but he has yet to find a new home. If his market stays soft, the Chiefs may be able to bring the veteran cornerback back on the cheap.
Las Vegas Raiders: B+
"B+. Love the linebacker signings. (Carl) Nassib for depth. (Nelson) Agholor for depth." — AzRaiderfan07
"It's gotta be a B, because they didn't get the cornerback help they needed or more speed on offense." — koolworld
The Raiders aren't playing around as they prepare to begin their tenure in Sin City. Mike Mayock was one of the NFL's more active general managers in 2020.
The additions of Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton completely remade a linebacker corps that was a weak spot in 2019. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins and defensive end Carl Nassib will serve as additional depth. And Marcus Mariota is a solid Plan B at quarterback behind Derek Carr.
Wide receiver and the defensive backfield remain areas of need, but with two first-round picks in this year's draft thanks to the Khalil Mack trade, the Raiders are well-positioned to address those spots.
Los Angeles Chargers: B
"Fairly good offseason except for Rivers leaving. Seems Chargers timing is always off. Finally trying to fix O-line after he leaves." — Thor12345
"B+. Locking (Hunter) Henry up to a long-term deal would bump grade to A-. Moves have been appropriate and prudent." — ChargersSD4Ever
The Los Angeles Chargers' decision to move on from longtime quarterback Philip Rivers has largely been met with a collective shrug. Granted, many of those fans want the Bolts to take a run at Cam Newton, but whatever.
Whoever starts at quarterback for the Chargers in 2020—please God, not Tyrod Taylor—will be doing so behind an improved line. The Chargers got the better end of the Trai Turner/Russell Okung trade with the Panthers, and Bryan Bulaga is a sizable upgrade over Sam Tevi at right tackle.
The defense added pieces as well. Tackle Linval Joseph should thrive playing with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, and moving corner Chris Harris Jr. back inside could reinvigorate his career. Doing so would make Desmond King expendable, so a draft-day trade may be in the making.
Los Angeles Rams: C-
"They did well with what they had and managed to improve their cap space. They also got younger, which is great for long-term success." — james_robinson
"Losing (Dante) Fowler was just unthinkable. You traded a three and a five to get him and you make all these offseason moves to get under the cap and you still lose him? I also hate losing [Cory] Littleton, but he got overpaid." — ogsmar
The Los Angeles Rams were in something of a no-win situation this offseason. Years of trades and signings made in the interest of short-term success helped get them to a Super Bowl, but the bill finally came due.
The Rams ate a $20.15 million dead-cap hit just to get out from under the abomination that was Todd Gurley II's contract. Edge-rusher Clay Matthews was a cap casualty as well, and the Rams had no realistic chance to bring back Fowler and Littleton, both of whom were key contributors on defense in 2019.
General manager Les Snead gambled that the Rams could win a Super Bowl before the financial realities hit home. He lost that bet. The team has less than $3 million in cap space, no first-round pick (again) and a massive extension for cornerback Jalen Ramsey looming.
Getting tackle Andrew Whitworth back was the only thing that spared the Rams from a worse grade than this.
Miami Dolphins: B+
"B+. Plenty of good moves, but we still don't have a quality starting tackle. If they pick up a starting tackle (and draft another) I'd give them an A." — tallesttree
"There were some obvious flyers taken on some players. With our coaching staff, I have to trust that they will be motivated and coached up." — RazorBlue
One year after shedding veteran talent at a furious pace, the Miami Dolphins attacked free agency with equal fervor.
They gave cornerback Byron Jones a massive contract to join Xavien Howard in the secondary. They brought in outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy and edge-rushers Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson to add pop to the front seven. They signed Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras to add experience to the offensive line.
This was Phase 1 of a two-pronged attack. No team has more draft capital this year than the Dolphins, including three first-round picks. That draft will make or break general manager Chris Grier's ongoing rebuild.
So far, so good, though.
Minnesota Vikings: C+
"C+ right now. Depending on the draft class quality and other moves prior to the draft this could be a B or even an A." — jg619
"B-. Terrible cap situation led to many tough decisions. Great return for [Stefon] Diggs. With a good draft this team still makes the playoffs." — trustmeurwrong
When the first-round pick you got for trading away your second-best wide receiver is the highlight of your offseason haul, it isn't ideal.
But the Vikings were in a far from ideal situation relative to the salary cap this year. They just didn't have enough cash to make many moves, even after freeing up some in 2020 with an extension for Kirk Cousins.
Trading Stefon Diggs and releasing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes freed up some space. But even then, a parade of defensive players—cornerback Trae Waynes, defensive end Everson Griffen, safety Andrew Sendejo, cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Linval Joseph—are all gone after playing significant roles during last year's playoff run.
The Vikings were able to retain safety Anthony Harris and replaced Joseph with Michael Pierce, but the 2020 draft focus in the Twin Cities figures to be on defense.
New England Patriots: F
"I miss the GOAT. We love you, Tom." — superstar_003
"They lost key players and only signed a bunched of washed-up vets and special teamers." — specav
It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday.
New England Patriots fans have been catapulted through the five stages of grief over the past few weeks. The most successful quarterback in NFL history will play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Key defensive players like linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins also departed in free agency.
The dynasty is dead—and to date, Bill Belichick hasn't shown any real interest in adding a veteran quarterback like Andy Dalton or Cam Newton. Instead, the team signed journeyman backup Brian Hoyer.
The Patriots did bring back stalwart safety Devin McCourty and veteran guard Joe Thuney and added another potential starter in safety Adrian Phillips.
But as hard as it is to believe, the Patriots appear to be headed for a rebuild.
New Orleans Saints: A
"A+ for sure. Got another weapon in [Emmanuel] Sanders. Re-sign [Drew] Brees and got [Malcolm] Jenkins on defense? Sheesh." — Chasefor28
"A- for me. Lost Vonn Bell to an older Malcolm Jenkins. Also re-signed [Andrus] Peat, which is trash." — Nolacane
Wow, Nolacane. Words hurt, man.
Peat's five-year, $57.5 million contract is a bit risky given his up-and-down career, but young offensive linemen get paid in free agency, and the deal includes a potential out after three years.
It's also true that at 32, Jenkins is substantially older than Bell. But he's also a proven veteran safety who can man either spot on the back end and has made the Pro Bowl in two of the last three seasons.
Meanwhile, Emmanuel Sanders may be the reliable No. 2 wide receiver the Saints have long lacked to pair with the great Michael Thomas.
Losing Teddy Bridgewater wasn't ideal, but it was necessary. There was no way the Saints could afford to pay a backup quarterback $20 million per season.
New York Giants: C+
"Did we really upgrade at LB? A solid C. Everything remains to be seen." — WesleyO
"B-. Addressed needs but still haven't done anything special." — Whales1515
For many years, the New York Giants have all but ignored the inside linebacker position. But this offseason, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman took the road less traveled.
In fifth-year pro Blake Martinez, the Giants added a wildly productive player who has piled up at least 144 tackles in each of the past three seasons. And that wasn't the only fat check Gettleman wrote on defense.
After acquiring defensive lineman Leonard Williams via trade in October, the Giants applied the franchise tag to him this offseason. Meanwhile, they gave former Panthers cornerback James Bradberry a three-year, $45 million deal.
Martinez and Bradberry are a much-needed influx of defensive talent, but the offense needs a boost, too. And outside of a few underwhelming signings (offensive tackle Cameron Fleming and tight end Levine Toilolo), the Giants have all but ignored that side of the ball so far.
New York Jets: B-
"I'm going B so far. Solid." — Pmatt1020
"C+ . Lost Robby (Anderson). Better line. They should be fine." — juloco6
The New York Jets entered free agency with one clear priority: upgrade an offensive line that ranked in the bottom three in both run blocking and pass protection, according to Football Outsiders.
The Jets didn't land a big name like Jack Conklin, but what the haul lacked in quality, it made up for in quantity.
The Jets added three new offensive linemen in free agency—tackle George Fant, center Connor McGovern and guard Greg Van Roten—and re-upped guard Alex Lewis, who started 12 games last season.
The Jets' other signings focused ion defense. They added cornerback Pierre Desir to the secondary and brought back veteran Brian Poole, and they re-signed Jordan Jenkins after he posted a career-high eight sacks for one of the league's most punchless pass rushes in 2019.
This class might lack sizzle, but there's some steak there.
Philadelphia Eagles: C+
"C+. [Darius] Slay was a good move and I like [Javon] Hargrave but he was a luxury we didn't need and a little too expensive. Still missing WR and holes on OL or at S so can't give it a B." — stretchnuts
"C+ if I'm being generous. We let everything slip through our hands and we overpaid for people and made dumb moves where we don't need them." — AidanCuocs10
Eagles fans seem to be taking the glass-half-empty approach to the team's moves in free agency. To think, they're usually such a gentle, optimistic bunch.
The Eagles admittedly did little to address their glaring need at wide receiver. In fact, after losing Nelson Agholor to the Las Vegas Raiders, they're even worse off at that spot.
But Philly made great strides in its other big area of need.
The addition of Darius Slay in a trade with the Detroit Lions and the signing of Nickell Robey-Coleman in free agency makes the Eagles light-years better in the secondary. If the Jalen Mills experiment at safety pays off, Philadelphia's pass defense will be markedly better than last year's 19th-ranked unit.
Pittsburgh Steelers: B-
"I would have franchised (Javon) Hargrave instead of (Alvin) Dupree, but other than that pretty good, so B." — tburruss
"B- just because they lost Hargrave." — LINDQUIST7
The Pittsburgh Steelers were in a tough spot at the beginning of free agency. Once they elected to franchise-tag edge-rusher Alvin Dupree coming off his career season, their cap space was all but gone.
As such, they couldn't retain players like defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, much less go shopping on the open market. However, the Steelers were able to add at least one potential impact player in tight end Eric Ebron, who hauled in 16 touchdown catches over two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
Outside Hargrave, Pittsburgh didn't suffer any big losses. Players like inside linebacker Mark Barron and cornerback Artie Burns had contracts that didn't match their performance levels as of late.
The Steelers are one of the better-run teams in the NFL, and they made the best of a less-than-ideal situation in free agency.
San Francisco 49ers: B
"Unloading what [DeForest] Buckner was set to make is important to keep the majority of the defense intact. It will hurt not having him, but the return [the 13th pick] allows a modestly stacked team the chance to grab a premium player for a bargain price." — McP49
"Losing Buckner hurts, but the ability to get a deep threat to complement Deebo [Samuel] is too good to pass up. I think offensive tackle is another area of need as well." —kkkkkyle
There were some "A++, YEAH!" posts sprinkled in, but for the most part, San Francisco 49ers fans deserve credit for being realistic about their team's offseason moves.
Success grants a measure of perspective.
The loss of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner hurts. After his career 2019 season, Arik Armstead may blossom into the kind of consistently disruptive force that Buckner was for the past two years. If so, he will earn the massive extension he just received.
General manager John Lynch also now has the 13th overall pick at his disposal after flipping Buckner to Indianapolis. He could use that pick to replace Emmanuel Sanders at wide receiver or grab an upgrade in the secondary or along the offensive line.
However, the Buckner trade was not without risk. Ten of Armstead's 19 career sacks came last season, and Lynch's track record in the first round has been spotty.
Seattle Seahawks: B+
"I say we did about a B, but if we can just get [Jadeveon] Clowney back it would be an A-" — Smiley0011
"I love the depth we've created at OL. [Quinton] Dunbar was a great pickup for our secondary, and our offense is gonna be the best in the league getting [Will] Dissly back and adding [Phillip] Dorsett and [Greg] Olsen." — nikhivdeo
Knock it off, NFC West fans. You're all being unsettlingly reasonable.
The dominant storyline surrounding the Seattle Seahawks entering free agency was the future of Jadeveon Clowney. With Clowney still unsigned at the moment, that question mark continues to loom large.
But Seahawks general manager John Schneider has quietly gone about addressing other areas.
Whether it was landing Bruce Irvin as a (relatively) cheap potential replacement for Clowney, Dunbar as reasonably priced help on the back end or Olsen as a new target for Russell Wilson over the middle, Seattle has done well at getting better on a budget in 2020, all while also bringing back defensive tackle Jarran Reed.
The loss of tackle George Fant stings, but the Seahawks got value on the interior with the B.J. Finney signing and have more experience playing musical chairs (well) on the offensive line than any team in the league.
The Seahawks haven't been as good as they have for as long as they have just because of Russell Wilson. Schneider is good at his job, too.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A
"When the Bucs get Tom Brady for $25 million a year you can't give it any less than an A. We also got our key defensive pieces back." — mdswanson2000
"A so far. Need a RB, an offensive tackle and a nice young QB to learn from the GOAT to be an A+." — aronelston
As if fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to give any other grade after their team won the Tom Brady sweepstakes. No fanbase in the league received a bigger jolt over the past few weeks.
It wasn't just the addition of Brady that has fans excited, though. Last year's sack leader, Shaquil Barrett, will be back in 2020. So will fellow edge-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul. And defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.
The Buccaneers didn't lose any players of note outside of Jameis Winston, and, um, well, Tom Brady came to Tampa, so who cares?
The Bucs still have work to do, though. The O-line in front of Brady is suspect. So is the ground game. And the defensive backfield.
Tampa needs to have a draft that was just as successful as free agency appears to have been.
Tennessee Titans: C
"C-. Trading [Jurrell] Casey for a 7th? Man, [Jon Robinson] better have something crazy lined up." — mjschu232
"OL and DL have been downgraded." — Flo212223
The Tennessee Titans were forced to make some difficult decisions after last year's run to the AFC Championship Game. Signing quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year, $118 million extension and franchise-tagging tailback Derrick Henry were necessary moves, but they were also expensive ones.
Something had to give. And the team suffered in the trenches as a result.
The Titans essentially gave away longtime defensive end Jurrell Casey in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Right tackle Jack Conklin signed a lucrative contract with the Cleveland Browns.
A number of other veteran players also left, including edge-rusher Cameron Wake, tailback Dion Lewis and tight end Delanie Walker. If edge-rusher Vic Beasley Jr. can return to form in his new home, he'll be a bargain opposite youngster Harold Landry, but free agency didn't do the Titans any favors in 2020.
Washington Redskins: C+
"C. Did just enough not to fail." — _artvandelay
"I love the Kendall Fuller signing, and the Sean Davis signing is decent—he could bounce back and be nice. But lost [Ereck] Flowers and [Quinton] Dunbar and Trent [Williams] still wants to go." — mkjtwin
On some level, the most accurate grade for the Washington Redskins might be "incomplete." With the future of tackle Trent Williams still undecided, a big question mark still hangs over the franchise.
The moves the Redskins have made so far have been OK, though.
Kendall Fuller was a solid pickup, although the departures of both Quinton Dunbar and Josh Norman leave Washington back where it started started at cornerback. Thomas Davis Sr. could add some badly needed stability at inside linebacker, but he's 37 years old. Keeping guard Brandon Scherff was big, but losing Ereck Flowers could be, too—especially if Williams follows him out the door.
Fortunately, the Redskins are in position to add impact players in this year's draft, beginning with the second overall pick.
All salary information via Spotrac or Over the Cap.