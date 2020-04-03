Bleacher Report's NFL Fan Free-Agency Grades

0 of 32

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

We're now a few weeks into 2020 NFL free agency, and what a wild few weeks it's been.

The most successful signal-caller in league history went from the team with the most Super Bowl appearances to the team with the lowest all-time winning percentage. The 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year got cut outright and signed with a new team. Arguably the best wide receiver in the league was traded for pennies on the dollar.

And that's just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

At this time of year, there are no shortage of grades for each team's performance in free agency—including here at Bleacher Report.

Well, now it's the fans' turn.

After sending out a call to action in the B/R app, we've looked at the grades and assessments offered up by fans there and thrown in some fan commentary for good measure. To their credit, many fans were realistic—even critical—of what their favorite team has done (or failed to do) these past few weeks.