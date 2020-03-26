Grading Every NFL Team's Free-Agency Performance

0 of 32

The first wave of NFL free agency is behind us. Most of the big-market names have determined where they will play next season, and the splashiest moves have been made.

While the job of a general manager doesn't stop here—the next wave of signings will be important as well—we have enough deals (and cuts) to get a feel for which direction teams are going.

Every squad entered free agency with a different goal. Some entered this period with tons of cash to spend. Others had to get creative to just retain essential talent.

In evaluating free agency, there are key questions to ask about each team's performance.

How well did the team address its needs?

How wisely did it spend its money?

When considering inbound and outbound talent, did it get better?

All teams are at different stages. So the bottom line is whether the squad did right by its situation. It's also important to note that free agency is ongoing. In some cases, departures for teams include players who are still on the market and could eventually return.

Considering all those factors, here's how each organization has done so far.

