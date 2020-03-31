Avs' Gabe Landeskog: 2 Players Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Have Recovered

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

There appears to be good news for two members of the Colorado Avalanche who previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

Per Adrian Dater of 104.3 The Fan, Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog announced Tuesday that both players have recovered.

In separate statements on March 26 and March 28, the Avalanche announced two different, unnamed players had tested positive for the virus.

The March 26 announcement noted the player had since recovered after going into self-isolation at his home when the symptoms first started.

In the March 28 announcement, the Avs noted the player was in isolation and that other players, coaches and people with the organization who might have had contact with him were informed and also in self-isolation.

There have been a total of four known coronavirus cases involving NHL players. The Ottawa Senators announced they had two players test positive for COVID-19.

The NHL suspended its season on March 12 because of the ongoing pandemic.