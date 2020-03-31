AEW Announces 'High-Stakes' TNT Championship Tournament Debuting April 8

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

All Elite Wrestling is holding an eight-man tournament to crown the first winner of its TNT Championship.

President and CEO Tony Khan issued a statement about the event:

"The first ever titleholder will be determined by an unforgettable tournament that fans will not want to miss, and that our wrestlers will be desperate to win. ... And it's only fitting that the champion and title belt will carry the logo of the globally-respected TNT brand, and that they'll represent not only AEW but also the great quality programming, massive reach, and storied history in the wrestling business that are all associated with TNT."

The first four participants will be announced Tuesday on AEW Dark on YouTube, and the full bracket will come during Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite. The final two wrestlers will compete for the championship at Double or Nothing on May 23 in Las Vegas.

The concept sounds similar to the World Television Championship from the NWA and WCW. The title was pretty self-explanatory in that it was often defended in matches on cable television rather than being limited to major events or pay-per-views.

AEW also lacks a secondary singles belt. The promotion has done a great job of building rivalries around more than just championships, but having tangible stakes in a feud makes for compelling storytelling.

AEW currently has three titles: the AEW World Championship (Jon Moxley), AEW Women's World Championship (Nyla Rose) and the AEW World Tag Team Championships (Kenny Omega and Adam Page).

