Seahawks Rumors: Tedric Thompson, Ed Dickson Released to Clear Cap Space

The Seattle Seahawks are making a pair of moves to lighten their salary-cap burden for the 2020 NFL season.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that the Seahawks plan to release safety Tedric Thompson, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Seattle is letting tight end Ed Dickson go as well.

Gregg Bell of the News Tribune noted the team will save a little more than $5.1 million but added the two transactions "[don't] necessarily portend big move imminent."

