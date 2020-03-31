NFL Expected to Release 2020 Schedule No Later Than May 9

NFL Expected to Release 2020 Schedule No Later Than May 9March 31, 2020
The NFL expects to play a full 16-game regular-season schedule without delays and release the 2020 schedule no later than May 9, NFL executive Jeff Pash told reporters during a Tuesday conference call:
Elsewhere in American professional sports, Major League Soccer, the NBA, the NHL and MLB suspended their 2019-20 seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The NFL offseason has been affected in several ways:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Players are prohibited from entering club facilities through March 31 and thus can't have physical exams there. Similar to free agents, clubs can contact a physician near the players' home -- but some teams aren't comfortable with that. Another unusual aspect of this offseason.
The 2020 draft will go on as scheduled from April 23 to April 25, just no longer in Las Vegas:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Goodell informed teams they “should be doing the necessary planning to conduct Draft operations in a location outside of your facility, with a limited number of people present, and with sufficient technology resources to....communicate with other clubs and Draft headquarters.” https://t.co/iHaf5d8eJn
The league also announced Tuesday the 2020 season will feature an expanded playoff field from six teams to seven teams per conference:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
NFL – 14 of 32 teams qualify for playoffs, 43.7 percent of all teams. MLB – 10 of 30 teams qualify for playoffs, 33.3 percent of all teams. NBA – 16 of 30 teams qualify for playoffs, 53.3 percent of all teams. NHL – 16 of 31 teams qualify for playoffs, 51.6 percent of all teams.
It marked the first time the NFL has expanded its playoffs since 1990.
NBC Sports' Peter King reported in his weekly Football Morning in America column there was "momentum" for the 2020 schedule to be released in May.
