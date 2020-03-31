NFL Expected to Release 2020 Schedule No Later Than May 9

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The NFL expects to play a full 16-game regular-season schedule without delays and release the 2020 schedule no later than May 9, NFL executive Jeff Pash told reporters during a Tuesday conference call:

Elsewhere in American professional sports, Major League Soccer, the NBA, the NHL and MLB suspended their 2019-20 seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL offseason has been affected in several ways:

The 2020 draft will go on as scheduled from April 23 to April 25, just no longer in Las Vegas:

The league also announced Tuesday the 2020 season will feature an expanded playoff field from six teams to seven teams per conference:

It marked the first time the NFL has expanded its playoffs since 1990.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported in his weekly Football Morning in America column there was "momentum" for the 2020 schedule to be released in May.