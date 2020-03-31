Colts HC Frank Reich: Philip Rivers Signing Was 'Crazy, Unique Opportunity'

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is clearly excited after his team added veteran quarterback Philip Rivers in free agency.

"This was a crazy, unique opportunity. Philip, I think, is a Hall of Fame quarterback," Reich said, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

Rivers signed a reported one-year, $25 million deal with Indianapolis after the Los Angeles Chargers let him leave in free agency following a disappointing 2019 season. Still, Reich believes he is still the player he once was.

"Went back and watched his play from the past two years and didn't see any physical drop-off," he said.

The 38-year-old might have been fine physically as he continued his streak to reach 224 straight starts, but his numbers were an issue.

Rivers recorded 4,615 passing yards but only managed 23 touchdowns, his fewest since 2007. His 88.5 passer rating was his third-lowest since taking over as a starter in 2006.

After factoring in his 20 interceptions, third worst in the NFL behind only Jameis Winston and Baker Mayfield, respectively, it's easy to understand why a Chargers team with high expectations finished the season at 5-11.

Despite his struggles last year, Rivers played well in 2018 and earned his eighth career Pro Bowl selection, producing a 105.5 passer rating that matched the best as a starter.

And Reich knows the veteran well from his time as the Chargers quarterbacks coach (2013) and offensive coordinator (2014-15). Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni spent five years with the Chargers, including two as the quarterbacks coach.

If Rivers is able to make a similar impact as early in his career, Indianapolis could be a dangerous team in 2020.