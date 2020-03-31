Ex-Patriots OC Charlie Weis: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Weren't 'Beer Buddies'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The split between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots was more of a business decision than anything to do the player's relationship with head coach Bill Belichick, according to Charlie Weis.

The former offensive coordinator spoke about the duo's lack of friendship Monday on WEEI's Ordway, Merloni and Fauria (h/t Chris Cotillo of MassLive):

"I think that both Tommy and Bill have a great respect for each other, but they're not beer buddies. They're not going to go out, sit down and go out socially. It wasn't about that. Really at the end, it comes right down to that Bill felt there was only so much money they were going to pay for Tommy, and Tommy looked at it and said, 'Really, I've had enough of this shtick.'"

Weis coached Brady for his first five years in the NFL from 2000-04, winning three Super Bowls in that span. Brady went on to win three more during his 20-year run in New England, but he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

This comes after a disappointing end to the 2019 season where the Patriots lacked high-end weapons around him offensively.

As Weis explained, the quarterback still has "plenty of gas left in the tank" but wanted a better situation around him in 2020.

"You look at the Buccaneers, you look at the Chargers, you look at some of these places and say, 'Were they better options for him with the abilities of the players around him?'" the coach asked. "The answer was, emphatically, yes."