Alex Morgan Calls Postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics 'Right Decision'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 3: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States prior to the United States international friendly match against Ireland at the Rose Bowl on August 3, 2019 in Pasadena, California. The United States won the match 3-0 (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)
Shaun Clark/Getty Images

United States women's national soccer team forward Alex Morgan said it was the "right decision" to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan, who was planning a rigorous training schedule so she could play in Tokyo despite a due date in April for her first child, told Macaela MacKenzie of Glamour delaying the Games is the "best decision to level the playing field for all athletes in all events."

"Overall it's just the right decision," she said. "I tried to look at it more from a team perspective, but I couldn't help but think of myself with all of the stress that's going on from the coronavirus on top of trying to get back in shape in such a short amount of time."

                 

