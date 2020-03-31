Minnesota's Marcus Carr Declares for 2020 NBA Draft, Will Not Hire Agent

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Minnesota Golden Gophers redshirt sophomore guard Marcus Carr used Instagram to announce he will enter his name into consideration for the 2020 NBA draft on Monday night:

"After speaking to my family, we have decided that I will be entering my name in this upcoming 2020 NBA draft. My intentions are to stay in the draft and pursue a professional career in the NBA. However during this process I will be retaining my college eligibility status by not signing with an agent.

"I am looking forward to receiving valuable information, going through whatever process this unique draft year does include, and ultimately making the best the best decision for myself and family. It's always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA and I would like to thank God, my family, and my coaches for putting me in this position. No matter what happens, my time here at the University of Minnesota has provided me with an unbelievable opportunity and it will forever hold a special place in my heart. GOG."

Carr averaged a career-best 15.4 points, 6.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds across 31 starts for the 15-16 Golden Gophers last season. His assists per game led all Minnesota players, while his points per game ranked behind only sophomore big man Daniel Oturu's 20.1. Oturu declared for the draft last week.

Carr was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the conference's coaches and third-team All-Big Ten by the media voting panel.

The guard's collegiate career began at Pittsburgh in 2017, but the Toronto native transferred to Minnesota in May 2018 and missed the 2018-19 campaign as a result.

All declared players have until 5 p.m. ET on June 15 to withdraw from the draft, which is scheduled for June 25, and return to college, per the NBA.

247Sports' Evan Daniels ultimately expects Carr to return to Minnesota.