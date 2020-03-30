Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys QB's Contract Talks 'Largely' About Length

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys' contract negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott are reportedly centering around guaranteed money and how many years will be included in the deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

"Prescott, from my understanding, doesn't want to be beholden to a long-term deal when he wants to get back to the negotiating table at some point," Fowler said.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported Wednesday that the two sides had restarted negotiations for the first time since the Cowboys applied the exclusive franchise tag to Prescott on March 16. That tag designation means he would earn around $33 million.

The exclusive tag also prevents any team other than Dallas from negotiating with Prescott.

Dallas is expected to make Prescott one of the league's highest-paid quarterbacks:

The Cowboys already handed out a lucrative contract this offseason to 25-year-old receiver Amari Cooper:

Cooper's deal is for five years. While Prescott has said he wants to be "a Cowboy forever," the 26-year-old allegedly does not want a long deal, as Fowler pointed out.

"We know it's a matter of time for them to figure out contract situations like that," Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee told SiriusXM NFL Radio last week (h/t Dallas Morning News).

The Cowboys selected Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. The two-time Pro Bowler was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Dallas has not had a losing season with Prescott behind center.

Last season, Prescott threw for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, though the Cowboys disappointed with an 8-8 record.