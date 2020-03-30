NCAA Grants Extra Eligibility for Spring Athletes; Excludes Winter Sports

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The NCAA Division I Council announced Monday it will allow D-I spring-sport student-athletes whose seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic an extra year of eligibility.

For returning student-athletes who would have exhausted their eligibility in 2020, schools will have the option to offer the same or a lower amount of aid a student-athlete received this year, including dropping the aid to zero.

The council also announced that student-athletes in winter sports will not be given an extra year of eligibility.

Auerbach provided scenarios for the NCAA's decision on spring-sport athletes in a March 28 piece for The Athletic:



"In Option B, a school might tell one scholarship track athlete it could bring her back for her final season but only pay for room and board. Another track athlete might get offered a quarter of a grant instead of the half-grant she previously received. Individual athletes could and would get different amounts.

"This option would set up some very difficult decisions for individuals to make. A lot of spring-sport athletes already only receive partial scholarships and would have to weigh paying to play another year anyway — and potentially paying more than they have been.

The NCAA D-I Council approved the blanket waiver option.

In light of the decision, Auerbach reported that NCAA has allowed extra scholarship allotments to account for any returning players in addition to incoming student-athletes.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.