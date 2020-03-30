Ex-Yankees, Dodgers Manager Joe Torre Sells New York House for $983K

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 30, 2020

Major League Baseball's chief baseball officer, Joe Torre, speaks to reporters prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Joe Torre paid $1.1 million for his lake house in Carmel, New York, in 2006 and recently sold it for $983,000, according to the Los Angeles Times' Jack Flemming on Monday.  

Torre's legacy in New York is indelible. The 79-year-old Hall of Famer managed the New York Mets from 1977 to 1981 before steering the New York Yankees from 1996 to 2007. His second stint in the Big Apple netted four World Series titles, including three straight from 1998 to 2000, and six pennants.

The two-time Manager of the Year left New York to manage the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2008 to 2010. He is the fifth-winningest manager in league history at 2,326-1,997-6. He was moved into a role as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's special assistant in early February after heading baseball operations since 2011.

Per Flemming, Multiple Listing Service initially had Torre's residence listed for $1.39 million in 2018.

The property boasts a main residence and two cottages that together span 2,022 square feet and feature four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

