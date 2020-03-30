Phillip Lindsay Says Melvin Gordon Is 'Not My Enemy' After RB's Broncos Contract

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

There will be a healthy competition between Denver Broncos running backs Philip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon, but not animosity.

"Melvin's not my enemy," Lindsay told 9News.com's Mike Klis on Monday. "He's my teammate. He needs to do his job but best believe I'm going to do my job."

The 25-year-old added:

"When camp comes around it's going to be a battle. I'm not just going to sit there and give somebody the job. They can. But I'm going to go out there and I'm going to battle. I've heard this stuff my whole entire life. And it's never ever panned out how everybody has wanted it to pan out. Until someone proves me wrong, I'm going to continue to do what I do.

[...]

"My initial reaction is at the end of the day I've got to produce so that I can put food on the table for my family. I can't worry about anything else that's going on. Honestly. He's going to do his part and I'm going to do my part. At the end of the day, I don't need 20 carries to make 100 yards. I don't think I've ever had 20 carries."

The Broncos officially signed Gordon to a two-year contract on March. 26.

