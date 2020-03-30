Patrick Mahomes Names Chiefs' Tyreek Hill as NFL WR He'd Most Like to Play With

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have formed one of the NFL's most dominant aerial duos since the signal-caller became a full-time starter in 2018.

Unsurprisingly, Mahomes backed his teammate when Matt Miller of Bleacher Report asked him to name the one wide receiver in league history he'd like to play with the most:

Hill, who ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2016, has used his speed to score 23 total touchdowns (including the playoffs) over the last two seasons.

The Mahomes-Hill combo was notably strong in the Chiefs' final two postseason games last year.

Hill snatched five passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship before a nine-reception, 105-yard performance in a 31-20 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes and Hill notably connected on arguably the game's biggest play: a 44-yard pass on 3rd-and-15 that set up Kansas City at the 49ers' 21-yard line with 6:35 left and the team down 20-10. The Chiefs scored three touchdowns in the final 6:13 for the win.

Mahomes, Hill and the rest of the Chiefs lead the odds ledger to win Super Bowl LV at 4-1, per Caesars Palace.