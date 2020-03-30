Texans Rumors: Laremy Tunsil Contract Talks Started After DeAndre Hopkins Trade

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) celebrates his team's touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have reportedly begun discussing a contract extension with tackle Laremy Tunsil, who is heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

Josina Anderson of ESPN noted the two sides have shared "preliminary proposals" regarding a new multiyear deal. 

The Texans traded two first-round picks for Tunsil last offseason, and he responded with a good-but-not-great 2019. Tunsil was called for 18 penalties and gave up three sacks, good for a 75.8 grade by Pro Football Focus.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

