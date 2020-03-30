Texans Rumors: Laremy Tunsil Contract Talks Started After DeAndre Hopkins Trade

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have reportedly begun discussing a contract extension with tackle Laremy Tunsil, who is heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

Josina Anderson of ESPN noted the two sides have shared "preliminary proposals" regarding a new multiyear deal.

The Texans traded two first-round picks for Tunsil last offseason, and he responded with a good-but-not-great 2019. Tunsil was called for 18 penalties and gave up three sacks, good for a 75.8 grade by Pro Football Focus.

