Kamren Curl NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

Kamren Curl, Arkansas

          

STRENGTHS

—Ideal size (6'1", 206 lbs) to cover tight ends. 

—Three-year starter at Arkansas; surprised many scouts by leaving school early. 

—Projects well as a traditional strong or box safety with plus ability in Cover 2. 

—Will click-and-close quickly to the line of scrimmage. 

—Physical safety who can disengage from blockers. 

       

WEAKNESSES

—More of a hitter than tackler, which leads to extra yardage. 

—Takes poor angles to the football. 

—Lacks range in zone coverage; has also struggled in man coverage. 

—Only two interceptions in his three years at Arkansas. 

      

OVERALL 

Curl is a big, physical safety who projects nicely into Cover 2 schemes or as an underneath safety. Even though he has the size to cover tight ends in the slot, he can easily get beat by receivers from the slot and doesn't have the feet or long speed to turn and run with slot receivers. Curl has the chance to develop into a backup safety, but he'll need to prove he can match up with more than only tight ends. 

GRADE: 55

PRO COMPARISON: Tre Boston/Doug Middleton

