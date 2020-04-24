Julian Blackmon NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Young Kwak/Associated Press

S Julian Blackmon, Utah

STRENGTHS

—Versatile, coverage safety who excelled over the last three years in a tough Utah defense.

—Lived around the ball in 2019 with four INTs and five passes defensed.

—Played all over the defense and fits the modern profile of a safety; can play free safety but has lined up in the box and at slot corner.

—Previous experience at cornerback helps with coverage instincts and technique.

—Has the range to run over the top and take away the deep passing game.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Suffered a knee injury in December that shut him down for the predraft process.

—Weak tackler who didn't impress on tape coming downhill.

—Cornerback play in 2018 wasn't a strength; shouldn't be viewed as a potential NFL-caliber cornerback.

—Doesn't have enough play power to be effective in press situations; would be beaten up by tight ends if asked to cover at the line of scrimmage, and strong route-runners will press him off coverage.

—Doesn't have the awareness in zone coverage to play right away; could be a developmental player.

OVERALL

Blackmon is intriguing with his background as a cornerback and versatility in the secondary, but he must improve his strength and his read-and-react skills to crack a starting lineup. With a question surrounding his knee injury due to a lack of predraft workouts or physicals, Blackmon could be found later in the draft than expected given his potential to work into the lineup as a third safety or nickel cover man.

GRADE: 69

PRO COMPARISON: Terrence Brooks/Eric Murray