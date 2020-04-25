Shaun Bradley NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

LB27 Shaun Bradley, Temple

STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter who wore a single-digit jersey number at Temple for the last two seasons, an honor given to the nine toughest players on the team.

—Above-average straight-line speed when he triggers.

—Unorthodox move to change pad level and strike point as he approaches blockers; doesn't stack guys out, but he has a nifty ability to avoid blocks.

WEAKNESSES

—Undersized to be a routine "Mike" in the NFL and will need to play in a scheme that allows him to clean up in backside run support.

—Underwhelming recognition of run schemes leaves him late to react to plays.

—Often helpless when an offensive lineman gets hands on him; struggles to stack out and disengage with power or punch.

—Stiff lower body holds him up when he needs to open and run to the boundary; lateral play speed doesn't match his straight-line downhill speed.

OVERALL

Bradley is the kind of middle-of-the-road linebacker who hangs around in the league for six to eight years but stays under the radar. He'll be a core special teamer immediately and has the testing numbers with three-year production to warrant a depth role. Fit is critical since Bradley doesn't have the athletic profile or skill set to offer positional versatility. He's a weak-side linebacker who should likely only play in a three-man front where there is outside run support alongside him.

GRADE: 55

PRO COMPARISON: DeAndre Levy/Ben Niemann