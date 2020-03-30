Michigan AG Asked to Reopen Rape Case Involving MSU's Brock Washington

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

Michigan State's Brock Washington warms up during a practice session for the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

A women who said she was sexually assaulted by Michigan State basketball player Brock Washington has asked the Michigan attorney general's office to investigate her case, according to Paula Lavigne and Nicole Noren of ESPN.

Michigan State University police had initially recommended charging Washington with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for what took place the night of Jan. 19, but the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office declined to file charges.

Washington has denied the charges but was suspended by the team and remained out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

"It's my understanding he's not going to be charged, and he doesn't wish to speak," Washington's previous attorney, Peter Samouris, said. "He's maintained his innocence 100 percent of the time."

Washington had also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in 2018 resulting from a different sex crime investigation.

In the more recent case, the woman told prosecutors Washington had raped her because she was too intoxicated for consent.

Police interviewed her, a roommate, Washington and an Uber driver who took the woman home.

Video Play Button

"If she [the woman] would have been by herself, there was no way I was gonna take her. Or I would have taken her to the hospital. I thought she was that drunk," the driver told police.

Despite the information in the police report, the woman was reportedly told by the prosecutor's office that she was "too intoxicated to prove that it [sexual contact] was forced," via Lavigne and Noren.

Washington, a walk-on who has appeared in 16 career games, remains enrolled in the school.

A 2018 report by Lavigne and Noren showed there was "a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression" from the Michigan State athletic department and others on campus regarding sexual assault, violence and gender discrimination complaints.

What's your take?Get the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    NCAA Basketball: Early tournament games in 2020-21 to get excited about

    Michigan State Basketball logo
    Michigan State Basketball

    NCAA Basketball: Early tournament games in 2020-21 to get excited about

    Busting Brackets
    via Busting Brackets

    Tyler Bey Going Pro

    Pac-12 DPOY will enter NBA draft

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Tyler Bey Going Pro

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Michigan State Basketball: Who exceeded expectations in 2019-20?

    Michigan State Basketball logo
    Michigan State Basketball

    Michigan State Basketball: Who exceeded expectations in 2019-20?

    Spartan Avenue
    via Spartan Avenue

    Michigan State's 1979 national title game to air three times on March 31 on Big Ten Network

    Michigan State Basketball logo
    Michigan State Basketball

    Michigan State's 1979 national title game to air three times on March 31 on Big Ten Network

    Wil Hunter
    via Spartans Wire