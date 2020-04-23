Brandon Aiyuk NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 24, 2020

Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk runs for a first down against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Creative, crafty runner in the open field who excels with field vision and explosive speed.

—Amazing after the catch with the power to break tackles and the speed to leave tacklers in the dust.

—Showed production working all over the field and can win both on short/designed routes and down the field.

—Reliable down the field and in clutch situations. Dominant big-play performer.

—Sets up routes well with established speed off the line of scrimmage and smooth route transitions.

—Immediate speed that requires little buildup.

—Find him touches; excelled as a return man, on designed touches and working through a route tree.

WEAKNESSES

—Would like to see more nuance in his routes; uses his hands a lot to create space.

—Looks more like an athlete than a polished receiver when it comes to breaking routes.

—Struggled at times to locate and adjust to the ball.

—Only one year of production at the FBS level.

    

OVERALL

A JUCO signee who blew up in his second and final year at Arizona State, Aiyuk is excellent with the ball in his hands. He still needs some development when it comes to the finer points of playing the position, but he's an immediate weapon as a returner and receiver. He has the goods to be a fun target on crossing routes who also has the juice to excel down the field.

   

GRADE: 87

PRO COMPARISON: Deebo Samuel/Nelson Agholor

