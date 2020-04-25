Anthony McFarland Jr. NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for the Steelers' Pick

Will Newton/Associated Press

RB Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland

STRENGTHS

— Great freshman tape, early entry sophomore but was limited in 2019 due to injury.

— Foot-in-the-ground-and-go kind of runner; accelerates for big plays.

— Small target for defenders and difficult to find.

— Can get to the edge on stretch plays and break it back.

— Good cutback vision and ability when the line breaks down.

WEAKNESSES

— Does not have the ideal size to carry the full load in the NFL or run through contact.

— Small sample size of pass-catching ability.

— Good pass protection from an undersized back but can get misplaced by bigger rushers.

— Was brought down by too many arm tackles.

OVERALL

McFarland is an undersized runner, but he has the speed to be a change-of-pace back. His struggles in pass protection and lack of production in the passing game hurt him as a third-down candidate, but he has a lot of tread on the tires to prove he can catch the ball and make plays outside the box.

GRADE: 65

PRO COMPARISON: Knowshon Moreno/Duke Johnson