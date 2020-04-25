Anthony McFarland Jr. NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for the Steelers' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (5) looks on prior to an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Will Newton/Associated Press

RB Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland

         

STRENGTHS

— Great freshman tape, early entry sophomore but was limited in 2019 due to injury. 

— Foot-in-the-ground-and-go kind of runner; accelerates for big plays. 

— Small target for defenders and difficult to find. 

— Can get to the edge on stretch plays and break it back. 

— Good cutback vision and ability when the line breaks down.

        

WEAKNESSES

— Does not have the ideal size to carry the full load in the NFL or run through contact.

— Small sample size of pass-catching ability. 

— Good pass protection from an undersized back but can get misplaced by bigger rushers.

— Was brought down by too many arm tackles. 

       

OVERALL

McFarland is an undersized runner, but he has the speed to be a change-of-pace back. His struggles in pass protection and lack of production in the passing game hurt him as a third-down candidate, but he has a lot of tread on the tires to prove he can catch the ball and make plays outside the box. 

GRADE: 65

PRO COMPARISON: Knowshon Moreno/Duke Johnson

