Anthony McFarland Jr. NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for the Steelers' Pick

Anthony McFarland Jr. NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for the Steelers' PickApril 25, 2020
RB Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland
STRENGTHS
— Great freshman tape, early entry sophomore but was limited in 2019 due to injury.
— Foot-in-the-ground-and-go kind of runner; accelerates for big plays.
— Small target for defenders and difficult to find.
— Can get to the edge on stretch plays and break it back.
— Good cutback vision and ability when the line breaks down.
WEAKNESSES
— Does not have the ideal size to carry the full load in the NFL or run through contact.
— Small sample size of pass-catching ability.
— Good pass protection from an undersized back but can get misplaced by bigger rushers.
— Was brought down by too many arm tackles.
OVERALL
McFarland is an undersized runner, but he has the speed to be a change-of-pace back. His struggles in pass protection and lack of production in the passing game hurt him as a third-down candidate, but he has a lot of tread on the tires to prove he can catch the ball and make plays outside the box.
GRADE: 65
PRO COMPARISON: Knowshon Moreno/Duke Johnson
