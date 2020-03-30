Billy Joe Saunders' Boxing License Suspended After Domestic Abuse 'Advice' Video

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The British Boxing Board of Control suspended Billy Joe Saunders' boxing license after he released a video providing advice for men on how to hit women.

BBC reported the news, noting Saunders apologized after the video was released and said he would "never condone domestic violence."

"We have suspended his boxer's licence pending a hearing under the board's misconduct regulation, at a time and venue to be confirmed as soon as possible," the BBBofC said in a statement.

