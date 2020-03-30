Super Bowl Champion Goldie Sellers Dies at 78, Played with Broncos and Chiefs

William P. Smith/Associated Press

Former NFL cornerback and kick returner Goldie Sellers died Saturday of complications from cancer.

He was 78.

“He went away very, very peacefully," said Vasa “Peaches” Sellers, Goldie’s wife, per Mike Klis of 9News. “I asked God to not let him suffer and he answered that prayer."

The Denver Broncos released a statement saying they were "saddened" by Sellers' death. He played for the franchise from 1966 to 1967 and was part of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl IV championship team.

“He was very proud of being a Denver Bronco and just as proud of being a Kansas City Chief," Vasa said.

In 55 career games, Sellers recorded 13 interceptions and seven forced fumbles. He set a career high with seven picks, including one returned for a touchdown, in 1967.

His football career ended due to a combination of a thigh injury and a desire to return to his Colorado home in 1971. He then worked as a salesman for Mountain Bell for nearly 30 years.

Sellers is survived by his wife, Vasa, and their daughter, Goldie Genean.





