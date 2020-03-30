NBA Draft 2020: Predictions for LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Top Guards

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft is expected to be the polar opposite of the 2019 edition when it comes to a clear-cut No. 1 overall pick.

A case could be made for a handful of prospects to land the top position this summer, including guards LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards.

Ball took the less traditional route out of high school, playing in Australia for the Illawarra Hawks. Edwards showcased his abilities with the Georgia Bulldogs, but he experienced some team struggles.

There is also expected to be a heavy international presence at the top of the draft order, with Killian Hayes among the prospects who could land in the lottery.

Predictions For Top Guards in NBA Draft

LaMelo Ball

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Ball averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in the NBL for Illawarra. While those numbers are impressive, the 18-year-old point guard needs to improve on his shooting percentages to thrive when he gets to the NBA.

Ball shot 37.5 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range during his stint in Australia. Even though he has to develop his shot further, Ball is predicted by some to land in the first few selections.

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish put Ball at No. 1 in his latest mock draft. He noted that Ball "has developed into and incredible playmaker and passer."

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Ball landing at No. 3 in his latest projection: "Ball's signature strength early will be playmaking, but there is still plenty of scoring upside to unlock from his creativity, floater game, finishing package and confident three-point shot making."

Ball's draft position could come down to the right fit. For example, the Cleveland Cavaliers likely would not draft a point guard given Collin Sexton and Darius Garland are already on the roster. The Golden State Warriors or Detroit Pistons may be more inclined to go after Ball because his distributing prowess could help the shooters on each roster.

Since there is no lock to land No. 1 overall, like Zion Williamson was in 2019, Ball has to impress during the pre-draft process and fend off challenges from Edwards, James Wiseman and others for the top pick.

Prediction: No. 3 overall.

Anthony Edwards

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Edwards can create separation from Ball on some draft boards because of his scoring ability.

In his freshman season at Georgia, Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game and shot 40.2 percent from the field. Although his team struggled with consistency, the freshman shooting guard was a regular double-digit scorer.

Edwards finished his first year with the Bulldogs by eclipsing the 15-point mark in five of his past seven appearances. If his scoring prowess translates to the NBA, Edwards would be a good fit on most teams projected to land at the top of the lottery.

The Warriors could pair him with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and the three could split ball-handling duties. Wasserman has Edwards going first overall to the Warriors in his most recent mock draft.

If the Minnesota Timberwolves or Atlanta Hawks land Edwards, he could be a solid complement to D'Angelo Russell or Trae Young, respectively.

No matter where he lands, Edwards should find a way to produce in his rookie season, which is why he should be one of the favorites to go off the board first.

Prediction: No. 1 overall.

Killian Hayes

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Hayes increased most of his totals during his first season with German side Ulm. The 18-year-old averaged 12.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds in EuroCup competition.

Hayes was born in the United States but spent most of his childhood in France and has racked up plenty of accolades on the international circuit. He won Most Valuable Player honors in the French U-18 league and the Jordan Brand Classic international game.

Hayes declared for the draft Friday, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

He will be in competition with North Carolina's Cole Anthony and Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton to be the third guard taken behind Ball and Edwards.

Where Hayes lands is a mystery because teams could be more intrigued by frontcourt stars Obi Toppin and James Wiseman, which would drop him down to the back part of the top 10.

The Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns would both be solid fits for Hayes' playmaking ability. Each franchise would pick somewhere between No. 8 and No. 10 based off the NBA standings.

Prediction: No. 8 overall.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference and ESPN.com.