WWE Raw Preview: Brock Lesnar Headlines Last Show Before WrestleMania 36

Credit: WWE.com

Just five days before the most unique and unpredictable WrestleMania in WWE history, forced inside to the company's Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic, Raw emanates from the same facility with appearances from Brock Lesnar, Edge, The Undertaker and Becky Lynch.

What can we expect from those competitors on the final episode of WWE's flagship show before The Show of Shows?

The Man Comes Around

A week ago, Lynch blasted Shayna Baszler with a steel chair, laying into The Queen of Spades and sending a message loudly and clearly: She will not be intimidated or bullied by the No. 1 contender to her title.

With The Man poised to appear on Monday's broadcast, expect a response from Baszler.

The former NXT women's champion has run roughshod over the Raw roster since arriving, including the single most dominant performance inside the Elimination Chamber in WWE history.

She will have a response for Lynch, most likely a physical one, and the result will be exactly what this high-profile feud needs to leave a lasting impression on fans.

Whether it will be contained in the ring or spill all over the Performance Center remains to be seen.

The Deadman Rises

A week after AJ Styles issued a challenge for a Boneyard match at WrestleMania, The Undertaker returns to Raw to address his opponent.

The Deadman has been the recipient of cutting, intensely personal insults from Styles. A man of few words, do not expect much in the way of talking from the veteran. What you can expect, though, is one last attempt by Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to get one over on him prior to 'Mania.

To this point, Undertaker has been utterly dominant in the few encounters he has had with The O.C. Monday's show should be all about the heels getting heat prior to The Show of Shows. Whether that means outsmarting him, humiliating him or beating him down remains to be seen but do not be surprised if The Phenom is left lying by the end of the night.

Last Man Standing Before WrestleMania

Randy Orton issued a warning to Edge regarding their Last Man Standing match a week ago.

Monday, The Rated-R Superstar returns for one last opportunity to send one of his own prior to his first match on The Grandest Stage of Them All in nine years.

Each man has said everything there is to, though, leaving one to wonder if they can expect more of the same or if Monday brings the explosive brawl we have all been waiting for.

If WWE is wise, it will.

Both Edge and Orton have hit every note in their promos. They have provided some of the finest mic work in years ahead of a high-profile WrestleMania match. Their story is the best, most engrossing and compelling one on the card.

Why water it down with another forced series of promos?

A physical, safe pull-apart between the two gives fans a taste of what they can expect Sunday.

The Beast is Back

Brock Lesnar returns as a champion reeling ahead of his WrestleMania showdown with Drew McIntyre.

A week ago, we saw Paul Heyman issue a warning to the Scot regarding the beating he can expect at the hands of the WWE champion but apparently, that wasn't enough. Still enraged by the pair of Claymore Kicks he ate a month ago on the flagship show, Lesnar returns to Raw hellbent on avenging that attack.

But will McIntyre make his presence felt?

The 2020 men's Royal Rumble winner has been conspicuous by his absence of late but with only five days until the start of the biggest event of his career, expect him to make his presence felt.

Whether that means a physical encounter or one last, great promo between the two to hammer home the mounting hatred they have for each other bears watching.