Georgetown's Mac McClung Declares for 2020 NBA Draft, Forgoes Junior Year

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2020

Georgetown guard Mac McClung (2) stands on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. Georgetown won 83-80. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Georgetown guard Mac McClung has declared for the 2020 NBA draft despite having two more seasons of eligibility: 

While the move helps him test the waters, he clarified to ESPN's Jonathan Givony that he also plans on "maintaining eligibility" by signing with a NBA/NCAA certified agent.

Even if he does return to school for his junior season, McClung understands the value in declaring for the NBA draft.

"I am looking forward to getting feedback from NBA teams, as well as give NBA teams an opportunity to get to know me on a more personal level," he told Givony.

The guard will have until June 15 to withdraw from the draft if everything remains on schedule.

McClung first became a viral sensation in high school thanks to his dunking ability, gaining more than 700,000 followers on his Instagram account.

He continued to produce highlight-reel plays at the college level while averaging 14.2 points per game over his first two seasons.

A foot injury limited him to just 21 games in 2019-20, but he averaged 15.7 points and 1.4 steals when he was on the court.

His athleticism will help overcome his size limitations at 6'2", although he will have to improve his shooting numbers after making just 32.3 percent of three-point attempts this past season. He would also become a better prospect if he could run the point and create for others, a major question mark after averaging just 2.4 assists per game.

Still, McClung is confident he will be an NBA player.

"Oh yeah, there's no doubt in my mind," he told Bleacher Report's Matthew Foley in early March. "But I gotta prove it. And I will prove it. I got something to prove every day."

